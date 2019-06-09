BERRY, Hilburn Ellis U.S. Army



81, of Bushnell, FL., beloved husband and father, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at home in Bushnell, FL. He was born in Plaid, MO to Hilburn and Bertha Berry. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Berry of Bushnell, FL; son, Hilburn "Edward" Berry (Susie) of Palm Harbor, FL; daughter, Sharon Berry of Dunedin, FL; granddaughter, Christina Rainwater (Michael) of Largo, FL, sister, Jean Edgens of Tampa FL; brothers-in-law, Tim Wise (Marcia) of Alma AK, and Dan Nelson (Paula) of Tampa, FL; nephews, Gary Edgens, Brian Berry and Brad Berry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilburn and Bertha Berry; brother, Carl Berry; brother-in-law, "Tink" Edgens; sister-in-law, Jenny Berry; nephews, Roy Sanders and Larry Edgens. A memorial service is being held at Purcell Funeral Home in Bushnell on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Visitation will be 12-1 pm, with the services beginning at 1 pm.

