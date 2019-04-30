Hilda Josephine Trent

TRENT, Hilda Josephine

95, of Tampa, passed away April 26, 2019. She worked as a registered nurse for 42 years. Hilda raised and trained greyhound dogs in Sarasota for 10 years and enjoyed snow skiing around the United States. She is preceded in death by sons, Tom and James Trent. Hilda is survived by her children, Portia "Pat" Trent and Charles (Linda) Trent; thirteen grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Laura Trent. Visitation will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 821 S. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa FL on Thursday, May 2 from 9-10 am and a funeral service will begin at 10 am. Interment will follow at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 30, 2019
