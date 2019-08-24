Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda PEREZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PEREZ, Dr. Hilda Mireya (Labrada) 88, died August 4, 2019 in Fort Walton Beach. She was born on November 18, 1930 in Camaguey, Cuba, the second of four children born to Armando Labrada and Luisa Duran. Hilda graduated from the University of Havana School of Medicine in 1958. She married Cesar Perez, M.D. and finished her medical studies in Salamanca, Spain after the University of Havana closed during the revolution. She completed internships in West Virginia and Illinois before an Anesthesiology residency at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. She practiced anesthesia and raised her family in Indianapolis, IN and St. Petersburg, FL. Upon retirement she focused on her grandchildren, enjoying all family milestones. She will remain our biggest fan. Hilda was passionate about cooking Cuban cuisine, fashion, and travel. She was preceded in death by a sister, Aida Labrada Duran. Hilda is survived by her children, Mercedes Steady (Scott) of Tampa, Dr. Edelberto Perez of Chicago, and Vivian Perez (Lee Burleson) of Fort Walton Beach, her sister, Arebys Perez; brother, Armando Labrada; and seven grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to "Hilda Perez" scholarship fund for Hispanic children in economic need at St. Mary's Catholic School, 110 Robin- wood Dr. SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548. A Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 821 S Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 am.

