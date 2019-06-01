SACHS, Hilda (Steinberg)



95, of Clearwater, Florida, who was deeply loved by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece and nephew, and many dear friends, passed away May 24, 2019.



Hilda was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Irving Theodore Sachs; and her twin brother, William Stewart. She is survived by her two children, Arlene (Richard) Carpel, and Marc Sachs (Karlyn Loucks); four grandchildren, Elliott Gordon (Maggie Maman), Rachel Gordon (Brian Kay), Justin (Natalie) Sachs, and Kevin (Caitlin) Sachs; and six great-grandchildren, Zachary and Jillian Gordon, Olivia and Amelia and Piper Sachs, and Naomi Kay.



Hilda was born January 13, 1924 in The Bronx, New York. She and her twin brother were the first generation of their families to be born in the United States. Their father, Isadore Steinberg, immigrated from Russia while a teenager and their mother, Minnie Isserles, came from Austria.



After graduating high school, Hilda worked as a bookkeeper. She married Irving, August 19, 1943, when she was 19 years old. They moved to Fresh Meadows, New York where their daughter, Arlene, was born in 1949. In 1952, their son Marc was born.



In the summer of 1967, Hilda and Irving moved their family to Clearwater, Florida. There, Hilda became extremely involved in Hadassah, a commitment she would maintain for the rest of her life. She was elected President of the Clearwater Chapter of the organization from 1978 to 1980. She then served as Region President of the Florida Central Region for three years, after which she also served on the National Service Committee for one year. After holding leadership positions, she remained active in the organization, including serving as an Organizational Vice President, advising on fundraising, being an active lifetime member, and securing lifetime memberships for her daughter and granddaughter.



In addition to her efforts for Hadassah, Hilda was also a passionate advocate for breast cancer awareness. After surviving breast cancer in 1975, she consistently participated in fundraising campaigns for a cure. Hilda was also a volunteer at Mease Morton Plant Hospital for over 20 years.



She will be fondly remembered for her unconditional support and loyalty, which garnered her lifetime friendships that lasted over 50 years. She was a gracious host, who had a talent for making all around her feel comfortable and important. She loved to play Canasta, watch Jeopardy, and spend Sundays reading The New York Times cover to cover.



A Celebration of Hilda's life will take place at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in Palm Harbor, Sunday, June 2, 2019 beginning at 1 pm.



In lieu of Flowers, the family requests that those wishing to honor Hilda donate to a .



www.curlewhills.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 1 to June 2, 2019