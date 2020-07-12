Hildegarde MUTIMER

MUTIMER, Hildegarde Mae 81, of Dunedin, passed peacefully July 8, 2020. Mae as she was known to her friends was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert "Bob" Mutimer. Originally from Blue Island, IL, she married Bob her high school sweetheart in 1958 and they moved their family to Dunedin in 1973. She was a devoted mother of three sons, an avid animal lover and a bookkeeper for her husbands' family business. She was a member of the Contractor and Builders Association Auxiliary, Lions, and Optimists clubs. She also worked the concession stand at Dunedin Little League baseball games and was an all-around social person. She painted watercolor landscapes, walked the area beaches for exercise and enjoyed fall trips to the Smoky Mountains. Proud wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by sons, Steve, Alan, and Dan; daughters-in-law, Phyllis and Jennifer; grandchildren, Bailey, Megan, Amy, Robby, Vance, and Ryleigh, and her great- grandson, Elliot. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the pet charity: BestFriends.org
.