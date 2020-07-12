1/1
Hildegarde MUTIMER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hildegarde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUTIMER, Hildegarde Mae 81, of Dunedin, passed peacefully July 8, 2020. Mae as she was known to her friends was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert "Bob" Mutimer. Originally from Blue Island, IL, she married Bob her high school sweetheart in 1958 and they moved their family to Dunedin in 1973. She was a devoted mother of three sons, an avid animal lover and a bookkeeper for her husbands' family business. She was a member of the Contractor and Builders Association Auxiliary, Lions, and Optimists clubs. She also worked the concession stand at Dunedin Little League baseball games and was an all-around social person. She painted watercolor landscapes, walked the area beaches for exercise and enjoyed fall trips to the Smoky Mountains. Proud wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by sons, Steve, Alan, and Dan; daughters-in-law, Phyllis and Jennifer; grandchildren, Bailey, Megan, Amy, Robby, Vance, and Ryleigh, and her great- grandson, Elliot. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the pet charity: BestFriends.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved