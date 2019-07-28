DEAN, Hiledgarde C. "Bonnie"



87, of Seminole, Florida passed away July 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. A lifelong Catholic, Bonnie was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1931. She was the loving wife of Frank Dean for over 50 years and raised four children. She loved to dance, travel, and meet with family and friends. She lived with such grace and kindness always looking for the bright side of life. Bonnie is survived by her four children, Richard, Barbra, Michael, and Ronald; seven grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. In coordination with Mohn Funeral Home, funeral services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the Vineyard Inn.

