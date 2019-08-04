BURKE-PRINE, Holly Marie 36, of St Petersburg, FL, passed away July 19, 2019 in St Petersburg, FL. She is survived by two children, Avery James and Kaylee Alyssa; her brother, Christopher Ryan Burke; her grandmother, Patricia Mary Mckiernan; her uncle, Rick Morgan; her husband, Jason Prine; and other extended family members. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, from 12-3 pm, at American Legion Cross Bayou Post 252, 11433 Park Blvd. Seminole, FL 33772.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019