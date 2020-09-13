1/
Holly GRANT
1933 - 2020
GRANT, Holly Jean went home to be with the Lord September 6, 2020. She was born in Schneider, Indiana in 1933, but made her home in Florida since 1956. She was a member of the Dover First United Methodist Church in Dover, Florida for 49 years and a member of Bryson City First United Methodist Church in Bryson City, North Carolina. Holly dedicated her life to service, being active in the Rebekah Lodge, Girl Scouts and 4-H. She was committed to serving the needs of the Brandon Community as director of the School of Hope and HAARC industries, being recognized as an outstanding citizen by the Civitans. Upon retirement she enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, David; son, Ross; and granddaughter, Laura. Holly is survived by her loving daughters, Shannon Baum, Karen (Grady) Hough, and Catherine (David) Outlaw. She was lovingly known as "Mimi" to her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A Gathering of friends and family will take place Wednesday, September 16, 6-7 pm, with a memorial service beginning 7 pm, at Wells Memorial and Event Center. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Mountain View Manor, Harris Regional Hospital, and Four Seasons Hospice. www.wellsmemorial.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
