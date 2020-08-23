Holly WARREN

WARREN, Holly Jeanine "Hollygirl" 38, of Clearwater, passed away on or about Sunday, July 26, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Florida. She was born December 4, 1981, in Gallup, NM, to Wendy Wanda Bailey and William Clay Wesley. She was a 1999 alumni of Pinellas Park High School. She was engaged to Craig "Craigbear" Merrell. Holly is survived by four children, two sisters, two aunts, and many other friends and family. She was predeceased by her parents, grandparents, as well as her soulmate, Craig. Family, friends, and others, whose lives Holly touched are invited to John S. Taylor Park, Shelter #2, Largo, from 3-5 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020, to celebrate her life, reminisce, and of course, just chat.



