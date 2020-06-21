Homer BALLEW
BALLEW, Homer Berton passed May 21, 2020. Homer attended Gorrie, Wilson and Plant High School 1960. Held Bachelor of Arts degree from U.S.F. 1965. Worked for Food International Company and the U.S. Postal Service until retirement 2006. He loved fishing at the Skyway. He caught mackerel fish with spoons. An A.C.L.B bridge life master. Played in Tampa, Cleawater and St. Pete clubs. Member of Idlewild Baptist Joint Heirs Bible fellowship class. Called bingo at Emcroft assisted living for 15 years. Survived by wife of 40 years, Jennell; and daughter, Leslie Anne Hayes (Peter); grandchildren, Nathanael, Hannah, Esther and Abigale Hayes.; niece, Melanie; and nephew, Kenneth; and many cousins and friends. He will be missed. No service at this time Donations made to Idlewild Baptist church, and or Season's Hospice and Palliative care Tampa.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
