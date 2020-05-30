WARD, Homer Elliott of Odessa Florida passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home on Lake Keystone. Homer was born in Huntington, West Virginia, to Rev. Herbert and Leah Ward. His is preceded in death by his wife, Imogene of 50 years (2007); his youngest son, Rick (1996); and his brother, W.T. Ward (2015). He is survived by his brothers, Whit (Mary) Bradenton, Wes (Carol) Ruskin; and sister, Violet Bistany, Town in Country, and sons, Jeff (Janice) Riverview, Mike (Vickie) Englewood; and daughter, Patricia (Ralph) Doney Tennessee; five grandchildren, Joshua (Katie), Tyler (fiancée Tori), Bryanna, Adam (Kat), and Angelis; and one great-grandchild, Jason (Adam and Kat Bigott). Homer moved to Florida after serving in the United States Air Force from 1950 to1954. In 1957 he married his beautiful wife, Imogene. After working nineteen years at the American Can Company as a Forman in charge of quality control, he and his brother, W.T. built a nursing home in Tampa. The three-phase project started in 1967 by opening the first 100 beds. In 1969, the brothers opened the second 100 beds, and finally in 1971, opened the final phase adding an additional 66 beds. Homer purchased his brother's interest in the business making University Park Convalescent Center one of the most modern and largest privately owned nursing homes in Florida. After retiring in 1981 from the nursing home business, he purchased an assisted living facility in Zephyrhills, Florida. In the mid 1980s, Homer and Imogene owned a string of convenience stores throughout Tennessee. Homer was skilled in many things, including building and collecting cars. One of his most prized accomplishments was building a 1966 replica Shelby Cobra and owning a 2007 Indianapolis 500 Corvette pace car. He also enjoyed boating, owning a 33 foot Chris Craft and navigating through the Florida waterways. For years, Homer would attend Tampa Bay Buccaneer football games with his family and was fortunate to see the Bucs win the Superbowl in 2002. Homer often gave back to the community. He was a major financial contributor to build the First Seventh Day Adventist church in Tampa. After the death of his wife, he established the Imogene Ward Nursing Scholarship Program in her name to benefit student nurses. He was also past president of the Temple Terrace Kiwanis Club and past President of District Five of the Florida Health Care Association. With all his accomplishments, Homer was best known as a family man, dedicated husband, mentor to his children and grandchildren, a great friend, and one of the nicest people God has ever created. A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 31 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood, 3207 W. Bearss Avenue, Tampa at 11:30 am with services starting at 12:30 pm and a funeral procession to Garden of Memories Cemetery follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to the Hearing Loss Association of America.



