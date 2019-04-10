FREEMAN, Honey G.
(Lederman) 74, of Zephyrhills, FL, formerly of Peabody and Malden, MA, entered Eternal Rest March 30, 2019. She was devoted wife of Harvey Freeman; beloved mother of Renee and her husband Scott Jacobson, Marcia Sanchez, and Alan and his wife Angel Freeman; cherished grandmother of Raymond and Megan Sanchez, Joel and Ilana Jacobson and Zachary, Nicholas and Alexi Freeman; dear sister of Judith and her husband Tom Kraus; and dear aunt of Hal Waterman and his wife Becky, Stefani Timmons, her husband David and their daughter Madeline. Services were held at the Chapel of Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA on Friday, April 5. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Progeria Research Foundation at www.progeriaresearch.org or the . For online condolences and directions go to: www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden, MA.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 10, 2019