DUFAUX, Honore Jr.
88, of Ridge Manor, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Honore was born on September 21, 1930, in West Nyack, New York, to parents, Honore and Grace DuFaux (Schmipf).
Honore was preceded in death by his parents, sisters; Grace McCloud, and Eugenie Hoffman; and brother, George DuFaux. Survivors include wife of 65 years, Clair DuFaux (Outwater); son, Honore DuFaux III; sister, Carol Caldwell, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery at a later date.
Hodges Family Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019