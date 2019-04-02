Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hope Janet ADKINS. View Sign

80, of Tampa passed away March 24, 2019. Mrs. Adkins was born in Trenton, New Jersey. Daughter to the late Harry Cooper and Elizabeth Shue Cooper. Hope retired from the Hillsborough county school board where she worked as a custodian and also retired from the Alpabeth learning center, where she taught and cared for children. Her interests were going to garage sales to see what she could find. Hope is preceded in death by her son, James Author Adkins; brothers, Butchie and Buddy Cooper; sisters, Lorraine, Jackie Mau, and Maryland. Hope's friend and confidant, Rosemary Rathburn. Survivors include son, Henry Adkins (Gwen); daughter-in-law, MaryAnn; grandsons, Johnathan, Jimmy, Henry Paul III, David and Daniel Adkins; granddaughters, Melissa, Nikita and Abigail Adkins; sister, Joan Shore; and her best friend, Maddie. Hope's memorial service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 5 pm at Brewer and Sons Funeral Home, Tampa, Florida 33629. Family will receive friends at 4 pm, followed by a memorial service at 5 pm.

