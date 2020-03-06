|
PERRICONE, Hope 94, of Brandon, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was born October 2, 1925 in Tampa to Jose and Mercedes (Fernandez) Llano. Hope Perricone centered her life around her family, and her loving and generous spirit will be cherished by all of us, but most of all by her beloved husband, Joe. Theirs was a love story undimmed by time or circumstance. She is survived by her husband, Joe Perricone; son, Joe C. Perricone (Debbie); daughters, Dolores Perricone and Delia Palermo (Peter); and her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Hope Perricone may be made to LifePath Hospice (South Hillsborough chapter). Visitation will be held from 12-2 pm, on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Avenue, Tampa. Service will begin at 2 pm. Entombment in Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4207 East Lake Avenue, Tampa, will follow at 3 pm. Boza & Roel Funeral Home https://www.bozaroel.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2020