Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Hope Perricone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hope Perricone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hope Perricone Obituary
PERRICONE, Hope 94, of Brandon, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was born October 2, 1925 in Tampa to Jose and Mercedes (Fernandez) Llano. Hope Perricone centered her life around her family, and her loving and generous spirit will be cherished by all of us, but most of all by her beloved husband, Joe. Theirs was a love story undimmed by time or circumstance. She is survived by her husband, Joe Perricone; son, Joe C. Perricone (Debbie); daughters, Dolores Perricone and Delia Palermo (Peter); and her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Hope Perricone may be made to LifePath Hospice (South Hillsborough chapter). Visitation will be held from 12-2 pm, on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Avenue, Tampa. Service will begin at 2 pm. Entombment in Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4207 East Lake Avenue, Tampa, will follow at 3 pm. Boza & Roel Funeral Home https://www.bozaroel.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hope's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Download Now