WILLIAMS, Hope S. passed away peacefully at home September 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, D.S. Williams. She is survived by her only daughter, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one brother, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will take place at Blount and Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood, Monday, September 16, from 6-7:30 pm. A private interment will follow at a later date at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Metropolitan Ministries in Hope S. Williams' name.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 14, 2019