HOPE WILLIAMS (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Dear Wendy and family, Your Mom has been my friend for..."
    - Amy Evans
  • "Dear Wendy, your Mom was such a wonderful lady, I know my..."
    - diane kelly
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL
33618
(813)-968-2231
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

WILLIAMS, Hope S. passed away peacefully at home September 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, D.S. Williams. She is survived by her only daughter, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one brother, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will take place at Blount and Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood, Monday, September 16, from 6-7:30 pm. A private interment will follow at a later date at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Metropolitan Ministries in Hope S. Williams' name.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details