Horace WATKINS
WATKINS, Horace P. Jr. 73, of St. Petersburg, a loving and kind, father, grandfather and brother, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, July 18, 2020. He is survived by his children, Patrick of West Virginia, and Patrice (Bill) of St. Petersburg; seven grandchildren, James Ham (California), Ashlee Watkins (Minnesota), Jade Brown, Jessica, William, Jonathan and Nathan Hubbard, all of St. Petersburg; two great-grandchildren Carter and Grant; five siblings, Theresa (Joe) Sledge, Lucy (Michael) Williams, Rose (Tyrone) Robinson, Israel Watkins all of Fairhope, AL, and Lenell (Ann) Watkins of Illinois; three devoted friends, Frank Wallace, Lawrence Wallace and Gilbert Peterson and a host of family and friends. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 9:30 am. In lieu of attendance, the family requests that you stay home, stay healthy and view the service on Facebook Live on Patrice Hubbard's Facebook page. Donations can be made to The Fountains at Boca Ciega Bay Employee Holiday Fund at 1255 Pasadena Avenue South St. Petersburg, FL, 33707. The family is grateful for the loving and compassionate care they provided Horace during his retirement years. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
09:30 AM
Facebook Live on Patrice Hubbard's Facebook page
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
