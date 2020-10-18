BROWN, Howard J. 89, of South Pasadena, Florida, passed away Oct. 6, 2020. Born in Oakpark, IL in 1930 Howard is survived by his wife, Judy of near 20 years. He leaves behind a loving family including his two adult children, step-children, grandchildren, a great-grandchild, extended family and many friends. Howard was also preceded in death by his former spouse, Connie. He was a man of integrity, loyalty and love. He will be missed greatly. There is no service planned during this time.



