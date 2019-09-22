CASSADY, Howard "Hopalong" died September 20, 2019 in Tampa, FL. He was born March 2, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio. Hop won 39 awards including in 1955 the Heisman trophy, the AP athlete of the year, and the Maxwell award. In addition, he won the Jack LaLanne Fitness award, the Gold award, was recognized in 1985 for his work in Alzheimer awareness, and in 2005 the State of Ohio had a Hop Cassady Day. In addition, he was presented the Keys to many cities. He went on to play football for the Detroit Lions where they won the NFL championship in 1957. Following football, Hop went to work for George Steinbrenner and was a coach and scout with the New York Yankees, where he started a physical fitness program and later was a coach with the Columbus Clippers. He was elected to the Ohio High School, the College Football, the Columbus Clippers, and The Ohio State athletic Halls of Fame. Hop worked with various charities including VFW 4321 and the American Legion. He also helped to start the Special Olympics. Hop is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Craig and David; daughter, Rayne (Jay) Schultheis; grandchildren, Kyle and Shea Cassady, Michael and Sunny Schultheis; great-grandchildren, Sady, Emme, and Elle Schultheis; sister, Dorothy (Ralph) Readout. There will be a gathering of Friends and Family Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1-3 pm with remarks to follow at 3 pm at Schoedinger Midtown Chapel, 229 East State St., Columbus, Ohio 43215. A private graveside service for family and friends at Dublin Cemetery Monday, September 30, 2019. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Schoedinger.com. Donations may be made to the , VFW 4321, American Legion, Recreation Unlimited, OSU Football Program, or the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019