CRUM, Howard On August 21, 2019, Howard lost his battle with heart and kidney disease. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Crum and mother, Ruth Schumacher. He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela; three children, Lesley (Edwin), Dale, and Steven; four siblings, Sheridan, Gary (Connie), Janice, Carolyn (Randy); two stepsiblings, Donna and Mark; seven grandchildren. Howard was a business owner of Tampa Bay Business Machines for over 40 years. Services to be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Thursday, September 5, 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent directly to the family. A Life Tribute Tampa
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019