Howard Dixon

DIXON, Lt. Colonel Howard V. USMC (Ret.) 90, Eastern Airlines Captain, Ret. died September 5, 2020 in his home after a brief illness. Born and raised in Floral Park, NY, he was the son of John and Marguerite Dixon. Howard is survived by his three children, Pamela of Clearwater, Glenn (Brittney) of North Carolina, Eric (Mila) of Dunedin and his longtime companion and fiancée, Sally Sutherland and her son, Mark (Jessica) of Colorado; and 10 grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers, Bill of Ocala, Leonard (Catherine) of California; and his sister, Ann Carson, New York. He was predeceased by his parents; siblings, John, Florence, Jean, Donald and Dorothy; his first wife, Helen and their son, Stephen. He will be buried in Sarasota National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, contribute to the charity of your choice
. Semper Fi, Sam.