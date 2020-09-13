1/1
Howard Dixon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DIXON, Lt. Colonel Howard V. USMC (Ret.) 90, Eastern Airlines Captain, Ret. died September 5, 2020 in his home after a brief illness. Born and raised in Floral Park, NY, he was the son of John and Marguerite Dixon. Howard is survived by his three children, Pamela of Clearwater, Glenn (Brittney) of North Carolina, Eric (Mila) of Dunedin and his longtime companion and fiancée, Sally Sutherland and her son, Mark (Jessica) of Colorado; and 10 grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers, Bill of Ocala, Leonard (Catherine) of California; and his sister, Ann Carson, New York. He was predeceased by his parents; siblings, John, Florence, Jean, Donald and Dorothy; his first wife, Helen and their son, Stephen. He will be buried in Sarasota National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, contribute to the charity of your choice. Semper Fi, Sam.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel
6802 SILVERMILL DR
Tampa, FL 33635
8138144444
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved