SMALLWOOD, Howard F.
85, of Valrico, Florida, and formerly of Conway, South Carolina, born January 21, 1934 in Jefferson, Georgia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, May 6, 2019. He was the owner of Saf-way Recycler in Conway, a member of and former deacon at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Conway, and a member of Countryside Baptist Church in Dover, Florida. He loved his family and was truly devoted to his wife, Marie, had a big heart, and enjoyed caring for others, car racing, and Tampa Bay Rays baseball. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marie Smallwood; children, Steve Smallwood of Conway, South Carolina, Joe Smallwood of Valrico, Bob Smallwood (Tammy) of Valrico, Judy Black (Mike) of Valrico, Linda Milligan (Ron) of Valrico, and Ricky Smallwood (Varina) of Plant City; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. A funeral service will be held Friday, May 10, 3 pm, at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S. County Rd. 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2 pm. Expressions of condolence at
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 8, 2019