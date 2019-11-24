GOLBY, Howard Jr. "Howie" of Tampa, pas- sed away October 27, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on November 22, 1931 and moved to Tampa at age 11. He spent the rest of his life living in Seminole Heights and graduated from Hillsborough High School. He spent four years in the U.S. Navy and retired from the Postal Service in 1990. He also worked over 30 years at the Tampa Greyhound Track. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Carlene; daughters, Cheryl Bush and Susann Golby; sons, Michael Golby (Patty), Stephen Golby (Martha) and David Golby (Marta); grandchildren, Michael Golby Jr. and LeighAnn Golby; great- grandchild, Ronan Golby; many cousins, nephews, nieces and wonderful friends. Howard was cremated and there will be a celebration of life announced at a later date. He will be deeply missed.

