HARDWICK, Lt. Colonel Howard "Nick" (Ret.) passed away September 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family members. The family would like to thank the staff at Moffitt Cancer Center for their kind and loving treatment, and a special thanks to Dr. David Sallman. We would also like to thank his friends and neighbors for their loving support during this time. Memorials should be made to New Hope Methodist Church, 120 N. Knights Ave., Brandon, FL 33510 for the building fund, or Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 USF Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612. Honoring his wishes, no formal services are scheduled. Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home (813) 689-8121
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 5, 2019