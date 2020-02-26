JOHNSON, Howard H. was born June 16, 1934 and died February 17, 2020. He was born in Roulette, Pennsylvania to Cletus and Gertrude Hazen Johnson. Howard attended school in Port Allegheny, Pennsylvania and Olean, New York. He had some college courses at RIT then worked at Winchester Optical from 1952 until 1988. He worked at Essilor of America from 1988 until he retired. He is survived by two sons, and his wife, Fran, several nieces and nephews, and Linda Cooney as a sister-in-law. A memorial service will be held in Geneva in June, we hope you can join us there.

