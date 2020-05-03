Howard Liskow
LISKOW, Howard A. 93, of Pinellas Park, passed away April 19, 2020. He was born in S. Beloit, Illinois. After serving in the Army and working in the automotive industry in Battle Creek, Michigan, he moved to Florida in 1968. He was a member of American Legion Post 273, VFW Post 6827, Elks Lodge 2217 and spent the last 26 years in Mainlands where he served various positions on the Board. Howard was preceded in death by his sons, Glenn and Larry. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy A. Liskow; stepchildren, Roy (Marie), Deeann (David); grandchildren, Wayne Liskow and Diane Carlton; six more grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and five great-great-grand-children. A private memorial will be held at interment. Memorial Park FH 527-1196

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.
