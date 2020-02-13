Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Gulf Coast Church
Largo, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Gulf Coast Church
Largo, FL
Howard M. CATRETT


1930 - 2020
89. of Largo, passed away on February 6, 2020. Howard was born on August 9, 1930 in Elba, AL. He retired from Honeywell after 30 years of service as a Plant Supervisor of maintenance. Howard is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Marie M. Catrett; four grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Gulf Coast Church in Largo, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered at www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com.
Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020
