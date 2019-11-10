Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
(727) 562-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard MAINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard MAINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard MAINS Obituary
MAINS, Howard Samuel 92, passed away November 5, 2019 in Palm Harbor. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA to his parents, Samuel and Jenny Mains. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Virginia; son, Howard Michael (Kim); and daughter, Virginia Louise Noll (Robert). He was pre-deceased by his sister, Phyllis Shetter. After graduating from Turtle Creek, PA High School, he joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard the hospital ship, USS Tranquility, carrying the wounded home from Pearl Harbor. Following his Navy discharge he worked at Westinghouse Airbrake in Pittsburgh before moving to Defiance, OH, where he worked for General Motors 28 years before retiring to Palm Harbor, FL. He and his wife settled in Highland Lakes HOA Community where he enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing, and the many club activities he took an active part in. Howard always had a positive attitude and loved solving problems and giving a helping hand wherever he could. A funeral mass will be offered Tuesday, November 26, at 10 am, at Saint Luke The Evangelist Catholic Church in Palm Harbor.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now