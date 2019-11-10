|
MAINS, Howard Samuel 92, passed away November 5, 2019 in Palm Harbor. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA to his parents, Samuel and Jenny Mains. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Virginia; son, Howard Michael (Kim); and daughter, Virginia Louise Noll (Robert). He was pre-deceased by his sister, Phyllis Shetter. After graduating from Turtle Creek, PA High School, he joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard the hospital ship, USS Tranquility, carrying the wounded home from Pearl Harbor. Following his Navy discharge he worked at Westinghouse Airbrake in Pittsburgh before moving to Defiance, OH, where he worked for General Motors 28 years before retiring to Palm Harbor, FL. He and his wife settled in Highland Lakes HOA Community where he enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing, and the many club activities he took an active part in. Howard always had a positive attitude and loved solving problems and giving a helping hand wherever he could. A funeral mass will be offered Tuesday, November 26, at 10 am, at Saint Luke The Evangelist Catholic Church in Palm Harbor.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019