Howard OGLESBY

OGLESBY, Howard "Buzzy" 72, of Clearwater, FL passed away peacefully August 5, 2020. Howard is a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served with the US Army. Son of Stanley and Jean Oglesby (predeceased). He is survived by his sons, Bryan and Eric; sisters, Janet and Diane; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister, Carol; and brother, Stanley. A memorial service is planned for Monday, September 7, at Bay Pines National Cemetery, St. Petersburg, FL, at 9 am.



