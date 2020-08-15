1/2
Howard OGLESBY
OGLESBY, Howard "Buzzy" 72, of Clearwater, FL passed away peacefully August 5, 2020. Howard is a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served with the US Army. Son of Stanley and Jean Oglesby (predeceased). He is survived by his sons, Bryan and Eric; sisters, Janet and Diane; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister, Carol; and brother, Stanley. A memorial service is planned for Monday, September 7, at Bay Pines National Cemetery, St. Petersburg, FL, at 9 am.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
