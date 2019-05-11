Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Richard "Dick" DANFORD. View Sign Service Information Kent-Forest Lawn 2403 Harrison Avenue Panama City , FL 32405 (850)-763-4694 Send Flowers Obituary

DANFORD, Howard Richard



"Dick" 73 of Panama City Beach, passed away May 4, 2019 at his home. Dick was born November 1, 1945 in Morristown, NJ and moved to Clearwater in 1947 at the age of two. He was an All-State basketball player at Clearwater High School and was the second athlete ever inducted into the Clearwater High School Hall of Fame. He played college basketball at FSU and was the captain of the team his senior year. He graduated from FSU with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education in 1967 and a Masters in Education in 1972. Dick had a long and successful coaching career being at Dunedin High school with stops at North Florida Community College, Gulf Coast State College and Hardin Simmons University where he amassed 69 Division I victories. After retiring from coaching Dick returned to his beloved Panama City Beach and taught school for many years. He received many honors such as being selected teacher of the year and Golden Apple Award Winner. Dick loved the water and spent most of his free time diving, sailing, boating, scalloping, spearfishing, fishing and fossil hunting. Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Virginia Danford; as well as his sisters, Jackie King and Pat Archibald. Dick is also survived by his nephew, Christopher Wilson of St. Petersburg; grandnephews, Danford and Nicholas Wilson both of St. Petersburg and several grand-nieces; nieces, Katie (Geoff) Lowe of Nassau, Betsy (Kevin) Murdock of Tampa and Lynn (Tom) Hugett of Clearwater, FL; nephew, Greg Scalf, cousins, Peggy (Roger) Stafford, Jack Mader of Sugarloaf Key. Friends and family will be received Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 2-3 pm at the Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Panama City.

