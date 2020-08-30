Hubert ALMAND

ALMAND, Hubert Arnold III "Buddy" passed away August 26, 2020. He was born August 21, 1943 in Tampa, Florida and was predeceased by his parents, H.A. Almand Jr. and Evelyn Bowman Almand. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Almand Teal (Rick); son, H.A. Almand IV; stepdaughter; Jana Ryan Patterson (Bill); siblings, Sue Almand Rice (Tom), John S. Almand (Judi), Eve Almand Ligori (Joe), Ruth Almand Clark (Wayne) and Jacalyn Almand Belli; 11 beloved grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; grandnieces; grandnephews; cousins; and many dear friends whom he loved and loved him in return. Buddy attended Edison Elementary and Memorial Junior High schools. He graduated from Hillsborough High School in Tampa, FL and attended Florida State University, remaining a die-hard fan of both schools, especially their athletic programs. He loved and participated in many sports and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also was quite a musician, playing a mean trombone, and not-so-great trumpet. Buddy spent the majority of his career in the electrical contracting industry and he was especially proud of his service to our country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a Christian and life-long Cumberland Presbyterian. A memorial Service will be held in Tampa, FL and announced at a later date. We will miss him greatly.



