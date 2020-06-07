BARNDOLLAR, Hugh passed away peacefully at home on May 30, 2020 at the age of 81. His ashes will join his wife, Carol Barndollar's ashes in the lake where they had children and many memories with their nine grandchildren. He was born in Manchester, NH on February 25, 1939, attended Manchester High School Central and graduated from Holderness Preparatory School in 1956 as salutatorian of his class. He loved his clients and his financial planning business, for more than 30 years. He was a lifelong Tampa Bay Lightning fan and season ticket holder since their inaugural year at the Florida fairgrounds. He loved deep sea fishing and made many trips to Hatteras, NC. He also loved to travel seeing places like Italy, Canada, Ireland and Israel in the last years of his life. He was a Christian who loved the Lord and a member of Idlewild Baptist Church. Most of all loved his grandchildren, Evan, Avery, Hallie, Bo, Stone, Cole, Landon, Colton, and Stephanie. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Idlewild Baptist Church in Memory of Hugh Barndollar, 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd., Lutz, FL 33548 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for Melanoma Research for Dr. S. Hodi, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. In memo line of check: In memory of Hugh Barndollar.



