RENNIE, Hugh M.



88, of Clearwater. Hugh left us peacefully on June 16, 2019 after a short illness. His entire career was in the auto industry beginning in Detroit with his dad who had been a Ford dealer in the 1920s. He went on to sales and management in the Detroit area, later moving to St. Thomas VI to manage the VW dealership. After a few years, he relocated to Florida with his family. Hugh was known by his employees as "the most ethical auto dealer." He was highly respected as a franchise dealer by his peers. His dealership, St. Pete Isuzu, was the top-performing dealership in the United States. Hugh was most recently in business in St. Petersburg with his wife, Anne; daughter, Kathy; and grandson, Stephen. He will be missed by all of us, Anne, Kathy, Liz, Rosemary (sister); and five grandchildren, Stephen, Matthew, Michael, Katie, and Caroline, and our present rescuees Ozzie, Lonnie, Rader, and Carlos. May his spirit live on in all of us. He would like donations in his name to benefit the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

