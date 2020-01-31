Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hughel PHILLIPS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PHILLIPS, Hughel Dene passed away on December 28, 2020, at the age of 94 years and 11 months, exactly three months after playing his last 18 holes of golf and attending his last Bucs football game. He served in the Air Force in WW II and graduated from the University of Kentucky. He was a resident of Original Carrollwood for 60 years, a member of the Carrollwood Golf and Country Club for 50 years, a Bucs season ticket holder for 30 years, and he worked the Times crossword puzzle every day until it discontinued his favorite in November, thus depriving him of one of his life's last pleasures. He had two separate 35-year careers and retired only a year ago. He once said that life would not be worth living if he could not play golf. The family wishes to thank his golfing partners, Keith Kanarack, MD, and Jerome Kulig for accompanying him on the course through September 2019, and to Keith and Guenita Kanarack, Alessandra Pradella Tiozzo, and many neighbors for their kindness during his illness. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Martha Sue Beaty Phillips; son, Matthew Phillips; daughter, Marti Phillips; son-in-law, James Bostwick; granddaughters, Taylor Bostwick, Carter Bostwick, and Ava Phillips; step-grandsons, Brenton Bostwick, Grant (Keezia) Bostwick, and Blake (Kari) Bostwick and their children; three sisters-in-law, Jimmie Williams, Lala Haddix, and Joan Groce; two great golfing partners; and his beloved maltipoo, Snickers, who is bereft.

PHILLIPS, Hughel Dene passed away on December 28, 2020, at the age of 94 years and 11 months, exactly three months after playing his last 18 holes of golf and attending his last Bucs football game. He served in the Air Force in WW II and graduated from the University of Kentucky. He was a resident of Original Carrollwood for 60 years, a member of the Carrollwood Golf and Country Club for 50 years, a Bucs season ticket holder for 30 years, and he worked the Times crossword puzzle every day until it discontinued his favorite in November, thus depriving him of one of his life's last pleasures. He had two separate 35-year careers and retired only a year ago. He once said that life would not be worth living if he could not play golf. The family wishes to thank his golfing partners, Keith Kanarack, MD, and Jerome Kulig for accompanying him on the course through September 2019, and to Keith and Guenita Kanarack, Alessandra Pradella Tiozzo, and many neighbors for their kindness during his illness. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Martha Sue Beaty Phillips; son, Matthew Phillips; daughter, Marti Phillips; son-in-law, James Bostwick; granddaughters, Taylor Bostwick, Carter Bostwick, and Ava Phillips; step-grandsons, Brenton Bostwick, Grant (Keezia) Bostwick, and Blake (Kari) Bostwick and their children; three sisters-in-law, Jimmie Williams, Lala Haddix, and Joan Groce; two great golfing partners; and his beloved maltipoo, Snickers, who is bereft. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close