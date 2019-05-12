WHITEHEAD, Hulan Edward
91, of Dunedin, Florida, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Georgia. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama on October 7, 1927. He graduated from Marion Military Institute in 1945 and from Florida State University in 1951. He served in the Army Air Force from 1945 until 1948, and then in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 until 1953 as a Lieutenant after receiving his commission from the USAF ROTC program at FSU. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, where he served as a Postal Finance Officer. He was married to his college sweetheart, Lucinda Lee Carson Whitehead in 1955, until her death in January 2016. He is survived by his daughters, Wales Olivia Whitehead and Whitney Lee Wiggins; and grandsons, Carson Blake Wiggins and Connor Lee Wiggins. In lieu of flowers, a Circle of Caring Photography Scholarship Fund has been set up at The Dunedin Fine Arts Center in Hulan's honor.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019