PHILLIPS, Ian John 33, of Tampa, passed away September 24, 2019. To our sweet Ian, our hearts are heavy with sorrow as we say goodbye to you, but we will always hold the memories of your gentle nature and infectious laughter close. You were a wonderful son, great brother, true friend, loving boyfriend, and special person to all whom you met. You will be missed every day of our lives. Peace be with you my son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. Ian is survived by his mother, Andrea Phillips; sisters, Ashley and Chelsea Phillips; grandmothers, Patricia Hawkseworth, Ann Martin, and Judie Phillips; and loving girlfriend, Ashley Rosulek. A gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, 1 pm, at: Brewer and Sons Funeral Home, 3328 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa FL 33629
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 3, 2019