HARRELL, Ida (Hernandez)



93, a Tampa, Florida native residing in Livermore, California, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 in her home beside her loves ones. She was born on January 24, 1926 (and she reminded you of that often) in Ybor City, daughter of Ralph and Nieves and sister to Carrie. Ida had three children, Hector, Ralph, and Mercedes. She had five grandchildren, Carrie, Hope, Barbara, Vincent, and Marco. She also had four great-grandchildren.



She spent most of her career as a nurse in Tampa, later owned the Peter Pan Motel, spent a number of years as a stage actress, and proudly worked as a demo girl at Sam's Club, where she would frequently quote lines from The Price is Right. She was very outgoing, the one to get a party started, would start a conversation with anyone who would (or even wouldn't) listen, and genuinely loved people. Ida would never hesitate to help someone in need. She was a comedian, a movie buff, and a mentor with many years of wisdom and stories.



Ida loved to remind us of when she met and had coffee with Eleanor Roosevelt and Walter Cronkite at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City where Walter made a flirtatious pass at her. She was heavily involved with the Democratic Party and very passionate about politics.



She always loved Superman and luckily for all of us, she is in Heaven now watching over and protecting us.



As she would always say, "Be good, and if you can't be good, be careful." We will always love you.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28 from 5-7 pm at Boza & Roel Funeral Home in Tampa, Florida, with a celebration of life service to follow. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at 10 am at Woodlawn Cemetery in Tampa. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019