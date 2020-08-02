Ida HORNER

HORNER, Ida Doris 99, of Tampa passed away, July 31, 2020. Doris is survived by her brother, Ray Umlauf; daughter-in-law, Rhonella Crowder; grandson, Donald "Skip" Crowder. She was predeceased by her husband, George Horner; and son, Donald Baxley. Doris was one of the original WWII Rosie the Riveter and was a gentle sweet spirit who will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be 12 Noon Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Swilley Funeral Home 813-932-6157



