Ida HORNER
HORNER, Ida Doris 99, of Tampa passed away, July 31, 2020. Doris is survived by her brother, Ray Umlauf; daughter-in-law, Rhonella Crowder; grandson, Donald "Skip" Crowder. She was predeceased by her husband, George Horner; and son, Donald Baxley. Doris was one of the original WWII Rosie the Riveter and was a gentle sweet spirit who will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be 12 Noon Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Swilley Funeral Home 813-932-6157

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Swilley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Swilley Funeral Home
1602 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
(813) 932-6157
