KASS, Ida
a longtime resident of Pinellas Park and more recently of Freedom Square, in Seminole, FL, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Ida was a tireless volunteer and was the recipient of many awards for her civic and political activities. Ida served on the board of directors of the Pinellas Democratic Party, chaired many DEC committees and worked on a number of local political campaigns. She served as Chair of the City of Pinellas Park's 75th Anniversary and was a longtime member of the Pinellas Park Firefighters Pension Board.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019