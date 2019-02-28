MITCHELL, Ida Mae
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Mae MITCHELL.
63, of Webster, passed away February 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held March 2, 2019 at 1 pm at St. James Baptist Church, 421 E. Southland Ave., Bushnell, FL, Rev. Jermaine Gordon, Pastor. Professional services are entrusted to New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Svc., Inc. (352) 563-1394
New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home
713 Ne 5Th Ter
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 563-1394
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019