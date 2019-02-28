Ida Mae MITCHELL

MITCHELL, Ida Mae

63, of Webster, passed away February 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held March 2, 2019 at 1 pm at St. James Baptist Church, 421 E. Southland Ave., Bushnell, FL, Rev. Jermaine Gordon, Pastor. Professional services are entrusted to New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Svc., Inc. (352) 563-1394
