VAN VOLLENHOVEN, Ida "Leah" passed April 13, 2020. Born August 13, 1933 in Summerton, SC. After graduating from the University of Georgia she embarked on a 37-year career of educating young minds. Leah met and married the love of her life Edmund H. Van Vollenhoven in Florida and together they raised three children until his death in 1984. Leah is survived by her daughter, Esther Bethke (Steve); her sons, Ira Van Vollenhoven and Joel Van Vollenhoven (Paula); grandchildren, Edmund Bethke, Joshua Bethke, Sammie Van Vollenhoven, Jackie Van Vollenhoven; and cousin, Regina Lynn. A celebration of life will be held later this year.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2020