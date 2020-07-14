HALL, Ilda L. 88, passed away on July 7, 2020 after a courageous fight with cancer. She was born on May 16, 1932, the middle daughter of Thomas D. and Babetta (Bettie) Lide. She was a distinguished educator, college administrator, writer and life-long learner, with degrees from Mars Hill, Baylor, Emory, U. of Fla. and a PhD from Auburn. She served as president of Phi Beta Kappa's Pinellas County Chapter and of the Academy of Senior Professionals at Eckerd College (ASPEC), elder of the First Presbyterian Church and volunteer at the Bayfront Medical Center. Ilda loved international travel, correct grammar, elaborate pranks, her friends and fun. In her final days, she asked her sister Bobbie to tell her a joke, and then burst out laughing despite her pain. She was "brilliant, savvy and tough as nails," said granddaughter Cecelia, whose opera career she helped make possible. She is predeceased by her parents, sister, Lena (Lee) Noland and her beloved husbands, Harwood V. (Ted) Hall and Wallace W. (Pic) Littell, and is survived by their children; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her sister, Babetta (Bobbie) Sweeney. Donations in Ilda's memory may go to Westminster Foundation at the Palms, 830 North Shore Dr., St Petersburg 33701 or Museum of Fine Arts, c/o Daryl DeBarry, 255 Beach Dr. SE, St Petersburg 33701.



