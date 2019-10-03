HERMAN, Ilif I. 106, of Ft. Wayne, IN, passed away at her home in Seminole, FL on September 21, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Minnie Goings; and eight siblings. She was also predeceased by three husbands, the last Milton Herman. She is survived by her stepchildren, Lee Herman, Caryl Rae Zink, and Joy DiMarco; seven step-grandchildren; 15 step-great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years. Visitation will be October 5, 2019 at 1 pm, with service at 2 pm, both at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, Brandon, FL. Burial will follow at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens. The family will then receive friends at Joy DiMarco's home in Tampa.

