HERMAN, Ilif I. 106, of Ft. Wayne, IN, passed away at her home in Seminole, FL on September 21, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Minnie Goings; and eight siblings. She was also predeceased by three husbands, the last Milton Herman. She is survived by her stepchildren, Lee Herman, Caryl Rae Zink, and Joy DiMarco; seven step-grandchildren; 15 step-great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years. Visitation will be October 5, 2019 at 1 pm, with service at 2 pm, both at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, Brandon, FL. Burial will follow at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens. The family will then receive friends at Joy DiMarco's home in Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 3, 2019