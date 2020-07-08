Imelda VanFLEET

Van FLEET, Imelda Colleen (Dorsey) of Tampa, FL, passed away on July 2, 2020 she was 89 years old. Her husband of 67 years, Donald Van Fleet, passed away in May of 2019. In her final days she was comforted by her loving daughters, Susan Van Fleet McGurk of Louisville, and Annette Van Fleet Nelson of Tampa. She is also survived by her two sons-in-law, Tim McGurk of Louisville, and Mike Nelson of Tampa; and grandchildren, Drew McGurk (San Francisco), Patrick McGurk (Louisville), Kela Nelson (Tampa) and Diana Nelson (Tampa). She is also survived by her sister, Anetha Dorsey Cochran; sister-in-law, Barbara Dorsey, and their families. She was predeceased by her brother, Larry Dorsey; sister, Darlene Krautheim (Dorsey), brothers-in-law, Ralph Krautheim and Ralph Van Fleet. Imelda was born in Ten Mile, Tennessee, moving to Tampa at age six graduating from Hillsborough High School in 1949. She then attended the University of Florida graduating with her BS in Education in 1953. She attained her Master's in Education from Appalachian State University and received her Doctorate in Education from the University of Tennessee. Her quiet demeanor underscored her extreme intelligence and great wisdom. She held many positions as she followed her husband's career. She was a teacher, guidance counselor, Principal, Director of Library's, Kentucky Educational Television and Director of Special Education, but most of all she was a devoted and loving mother and wife. Imelda loved plants and gardening, drawing, sculpture, and reading. She was involved in her church, St. James United Methodist, and the Prayer Shawl Ministry. She was a member of the Women's Club of Tampa Palms, and the Women's Investment Club of Tampa Palms. Imelda had many talents and strengths that brought her fulfillment, but nothing made her happier than family. We who knew and loved her, will miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org