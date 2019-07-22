Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ina Colen. View Sign Service Information David C. Gross Funeral Home 6366 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33707 (727)-381-4911 Send Flowers Obituary

COLEN, Ina



94, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. Ina was born in Springfield, MA to Perley and Rose Gotler. Her family moved to Seminole Heights in Tampa when Ina was 24 months old. She attended local elementary and junior high schools, eventually graduating from Hillsborough High. She attended the University of Tampa and Florida State College for Women (FSU), earning a bachelor's in education. She returned to teach social studies at the junior high level.



In 1947 she met Sidney Colen, eventually marrying him in 1948. Ina was devoted to her three children and loved her pets. She was actively engaged with her children's education as an active PTA mom and cub scout den mother. She was very active in Congregation B'nai Israel, where she was USY advisor for eight long years. Later, she was synagogue secretary. Ina was engaged with Hadassah throughout her life. She was a founding member of the Chevra Kadisha (Jewish burial society) as well as a founding member of the women's book group at Congregation B'nai Israel. She and Sidney moved to On Top of the World Condominiums in Clearwater in 1982. They became members of Congregation Beth Shalom in Clearwater.



Our mother was devoted to helping others throughout her 94 years. A devoted daughter and daughter-in-law, she set an example of unconditional love and caring, patience and forgiveness, for all to understand and seek to attain.



A gentle, righteous woman with an iron spirit. She exerted a balancing influence on our father's very active work life. She was his partner and anchor. Ina played a very active role in the creation of Sholom Park in Marion County (



In her most recent years, she grew deeply introspective as she tried to understand the changes taking place within her. She continued to be an example of patience and compassion. To know her was to love her.



Ina is survived by her loving children, Leslee, Merna and Kenneth; her loving son-in-law, Blaise Bonaventure, Leslee's partner; her grandchildren; as well as many truly loving nieces, nephews and grand and great grand nieces and nephews.



Donations to Congregation Beth Shalom of Clearwater and Suncoast Hospice are encouraged, in lieu of flowers.



There will be a 10:30 Funeral Service on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1325 S Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL 33764. Interment will follow at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park.



