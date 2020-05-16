PETERSON, Ina C. 90, of Tampa, entered Heaven May 11, 2020. Born in Winter Park, Florida, she was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Albert and daughters, Deborah and Sherry. She is survived by son, Terry; four grandchildren; three great-grand-children; niece and neph-ew/caregivers, Teresa and John Archer; friend/care-giver Mary. A graveside service will be conducted 12 noon, Monday May 18, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. Reverend Karen Kier will be presiding. Family is accepting flowers or donate to the Humane Society.



