STEVENS, Inez G.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Inez G. STEVENS.
95, passed away March 11, 2019. She is survived by two sons, Richard (Rosemarie) and Gordon (Pamela) Crawford; five grandchildren, Jason (Kasie), Todd, Marianne (Don), Danielle; and five great-grandsons. She is predeceased by parents, Charles and Nellie Mack; son, Ronald; and three sisters, Margaret VanderSchaff, Evelyn Kolk, and Muriel VanDam. Inez loved to play cards and travel, working as an RN until 88 years old. Inez requested no memorial service and memorial donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019