Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
KNAPP, Inge age 78, passed away on December 31, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL. Inge was born to Marie and Adolph Reul on October 31, 1941 in Ridgewood, NY. She is survived by her children, Sandy Grumblatt (Jim), Denise Shade, and Kenneth Knapp; her grandchildren, Kaitlyn Wade (Chase), Kelsea Shade, and Austin Shade; and great-grandchild, Bailee Wade. A celebration of life will be held Saturday January 4, 2020 from 3-5 pm at Memorial Park, 5750 49th Street N, St. Petersburg, FL (727) 527-1196) followed by a reception at Five Towns Magnolia Building main reception area, 7950 58th Avenue N. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or Encompass Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 3, 2020
