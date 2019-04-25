Guest Book View Sign Service Information Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview 6919 Providence Road Riverview , FL 33578 (813)-677-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

Following a two year battle with lung cancer, Ingrid passed away peacefully and into the loving arms of God April 20, 2019, leaving her husband, relatives, and friends to mourn the loss of such a wonderful and loving lady. Ingrid was born in Gross-Gerau, West Germany October 1945 to Karl and Marie Lang. After completing high school, she worked as a nursing aide in a hospital in Mainz, Germany where she met her husband, Richard "Dusty." After a two year courtship, they were married in May of 1973. She accompanied her husband to the United States in 1977 where she settled in as a military spouse. She studied for and became a naturalized U.S. citizen January 1985; an event she said was one of the highlights of her life. In a marriage that lasted 45 wonderful years, their love, adoration, devotion, and friendship remained steadfast, despite long separations due to Dusty's various duties in the U.S. Army and several moves around the country. Following his retirement from the Army, Ingrid and Dusty moved to Florida where he took a job with U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill AFB in Tampa. Ingrid quickly established the household and transformed their new home and property into a haven replete with flowers, gardens, and beautiful landscaping. Strong and independent, Ingrid was Dusty's anchor. Her love and support to her husband never wavered. She was and shall remain the love of his life. Ingrid was predeceased by her mother; father; and two older brothers, Wilfred and Karl. She is survived by her husband; older sister, Sieglinde; numerous nieces and nephews in Germany; and in-laws in Alabama. She will be forever missed by all that knew her and loved her. There will be a funeral service Saturday, April 27, 2019, 3 pm, at:



Serenity Meadows Funeral Home

